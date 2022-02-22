A Look At Where The Miami Heat Stand In Latest NBA Power Rankings

NBA.com moves the Heat up one spot this week

With the final stretch of the NBA season about to start, the Miami Heat are set to begin their postseason push.

They will do that as one of the top teams in the league. They are No. 3 in NBA.com's first power rankings after the All-Star Break. Last week they were No. 4. Here's what NBA.com writer John Schuhmann had to say about the Heat, who are 38-21.

"The Heat come out of the break in first place in the East, and their top four players – Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry – have missed an average of 17.5 games. They’ve had all four for just 15 of their 59 (they’re 10-5 in those games) and just three times since Thanksgiving. All four have been on the floor together for just 65 total minutes.

The Heat’s starting lineup continues to be dominant, and they’ve outscored their opponents by 16.5 points per 100 possessions in 426 total minutes with Butler and Adebayo on the floor together since they both got back from extended absences. Prior to that, they were outscored by 2.2 in their 358 minutes together.

Miami has a home-heavy post-break schedule, and it gets real interesting next week. But it begins in New York, with the Heat having won eight of their last nine games against the Knicks."

The Heat only trail the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies. Here's a list of the full rankings.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Miami Heat focusing on the remainder of the season. CLICK HERE

No Miami Heat reunion for Goran Dragic this season. CLICK HERE

Udonis Haslem applauds the Brian Flores hire in Pittsburgh. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com