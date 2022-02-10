Skip to main content
Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro
Team(s)
Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans

Miami Heat At New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The Heat play against the Pelicans Thursday in New Orleans

Game time: 6:30 p.m., ET

Where: Smoothie King Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -4

VITALS: The Heat and Pelicans meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 113-98, win on 11/17 and with a win, would sweep the series for the second consecutive season. Additionally, Miami has won six of the last seven overall against the Pelicans. The Heat are 22-20 all-time versus New Orleans during the regular season, including 16-6 in home games and 6-14 in road games. ... Heat president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra were both named among the NBA’s 15 Greatest Coaches of all-time. The list was selected by a panel of 43 current and former NBA head coaches in collaboration with the National Basketball Coaches Association. They join Red Auerbach, Larry Brown, Chuck Daly, Red Holzman, Phil Jackson, K.C. Jones, Steve Kerr, Don Nelson, Gregg Popovich, Jack Ramsay, Doc Rivers, Jerry Sloan and Lenny Wilkens. For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out. Tyler Herro (knee) and Caleb Martin (foot) are probable. 

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kyle Lowry

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

PELICANS

F Jaxson Hayes

F Brandon Ingram

C Jonas Valančiūnas

G Devonte' Graham

G Herbert Jones

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on being named among the top 15 coaches in league history: "Uncomfortable. I'm pretty awkward and, you know, the essence of coaching is not a list. It's about trying to bring value and be helpful. But it's extremely humbling."

