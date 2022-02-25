Miami Heat At New York Knicks Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Madison Square Garden

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -5.5

VITALS: The Heat and Knicks meet for the second of three matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 110-96, win in Miami on 1/26 and has now won four straight against the Knicks, including eight of the last nine overall ... Miami is playing its 34th road game of the season tonight in New York, tying the most in the NBA ... The Heat are 63-65 all-time versus New York during the regular season, including 35-28 in home games and 28-37 in road games.. For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kyle Lowry

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

KNICKS

F Quentin Grimes

F Julius Randle

C Mitchell Robinson

G Evan Fournier

G Alec Burks

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Kyle Lowry: “I don’t think we are anywhere near where we want to be, and we don’t want to be there yet. We’re only in February. We play for April, May and June. We want to be our best team in April, May and June. We don’t want to be at that high point of understanding of what we’re going to do. We have a good late-game package, but we’re only going to continue to get better in more situations like this.”

