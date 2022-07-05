Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Scores 25 Points In Summer League Victory Against Warriors

After struggling his first two games, Jovic has a breakout in his third game

At first, Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic looked as if he was intimated by the NBA game.

On Tuesday, he showed he belonged in the league.

Jovic scored 25 points in the Heat's 94-70 victory against the Golden State Warriors in the California Classic of the summer league in San Francisco.

“The transition from Europe to here was really tough,” Jovic said. "Today, thanks to my teammates and coach and everyone who believed in me, my shots went in. The first two games were really rough for me. I was just trying to get to know everybody. The game, like I said, it’s different.”

Jovic struggled in his first two games. He scored just nine points in the first two games of summer league.

“He’s been so sort of humble, and he wants to be good like right away, which is a great trait to have,” said Heat assistant Malik Allen, who is coaching the summer league team. “He was almost like apologetic after the last two. And I just told him, ‘You just got to keep playing and keep trusting, keep playing, and keep learning.’ And he’s been great with it.

HEAT RELATED STORIES

Victor Oladipo back for another year with Miami. CLICK HERE.

Heat could be in the running after Kevin Durant requests trade. CLICK HERE.

Would Blake Griffin be a good fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com