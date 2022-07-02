Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Scores Three Points In Summer League Debut

Jovic signs contract and then takes part in Heat's 100-66 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers

Shortly before his first NBA summer league game, Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic experienced the ultimate joy by signing his rookie contract.

The high was short-lived.

Jovic scored three points on 1 of 6 shooting in the Heat's 100-66 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in their debut in the California Class in San Francisco.

"I mean, it's unbelievable," Jovic said of signing the contract. "I still can't believe but right now, like I said we lost by 35 points, so there's not much of a smile on my face. It still doesn't feel like it's real."

THe 6-foot-10 Jokic said he is still adjusting to the pace of the NBA game. He's also hoping to figure out the position he is playing. The Heat are using him at power forward.

"Right now, I don't know where my spot exactly is," Jovic said. "We're still trying to learn where I can fit the best. I think I can play multiple position. Every position my coach needs me to play, I'll try to be there. I always play small forward but right now I'm playing power forward. Different role, different. We've only been training for two days."

