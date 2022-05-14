Skip to main content

Pat Riley Has Had An Everlasting Effect On The Miami Heat

Riley continues to help the Heat become one of the best franchises in the NBA

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra recently spoke of the importance of team president Pat Riley being in the organization. 

“Pat is on the Mount Rushmore of executives," Spoelstra said earlier this week. He should always be in that consideration, every single year. Because he kind of sets the blueprint and he’s been able to do it so many different times. And then do it when people think that you can’t.”

It's hard to argue that. The Heat have found much success under Riley.

After winning the 2006 championship as coach, he stepped down and promoted Spoelstra from assistant. While acting as executive and team president, Riley wasvictorious. Not only did the Heat win back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013, he was also named the NBA Executive of the Year in 2011.

Riley also did some things behind the scenes that some aren’t aware of. He played a fundamental role in getting LeBron James and Chris Bosh to team with Dwyane Wade in 2010. 

When that era ended, the Heat needed to rebuild. Riley orchestrated the trade for Jimmy Butler and drafted Tyler Herro in 2019. The Heat also Riley acquired Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder to help lead them to the NBA Finals in 2020. 

The Heat are now just four victories from another Finals appearance. They will play either the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics in the conference finals, starting Tuesday. 

.Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College.

