Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Making The Intangible Plays

The play summed Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker's career.

In the third quarter of Saturday's victory against the Brooklyn Nets, Tucker chased down a loose ball and tapped it to Duncan Robinson in the corner. Robinson hit the 3-pointer, pushing the Heat's lead to 13. Here's a link to the play.

“That’s one of the best intangible, winning plays that I’ve seen," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "It really was like a 30-70 ball. It was just sheer force of will to be able to try and get any hand on it. Then the IQ to be ahead of it, to see Duncan and turn two plays into one. To recover a loose ball and get you an extra possession and then to slap it to a wide open three-point shooter. It was just a heck of a winning play. That really epitomizes what P.J. is all about.”

Plays as such are why the Heat value Tucker more than just what appears in the box score.

“He is next-level," Robinson said. "He doesn’t care about shooting or touching the ball. He just wants to compete, be gritty, and win. You don’t find too many guys like that and he’s super unique in that way. He’s the ultimate teammate that you want to go to war with.”

