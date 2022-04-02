The Story Behind P.J. Tucker's $250,000 Shoes

The Heat forward has one of the most expensive pairs of shoes around

Dominic Ciambrone, known as the “Shoe Surgeon,” went on The Ringer to discuss some of the figures that he has customized and designed shoes for. Among the celebrities and athletes that he has collaborated with was Miami Heat power forward P.J. Tucker.

The shoes are a diamond-encrusted pair of Air Jordan Ones worth $250,000. Ciambrone discusses the design process he had with this shoe.

“I was working on just a golden diamond concept for a while,” Ciambrone said in the interview. “For me, it wasn’t just putting glitz and glam on a shoe. I don’t want to just put golden diamonds on a shoe and be like, ‘Here’s the shoe.’ I think it needs to be done in an aesthetic way that’s tasteful, yet it also has multiple functions.”

Tucker was still a member of the Milwaukee Bucks at the time the shoes were created. His former teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke in amazement of Tucker’s shoes.

“This guy today, he wore a $250,000 pair of shoes,” Antetokounmpo said in the postgame interview. “He had real diamonds I swear.”

The Heat play at the Chicago Bulls Saturday night at United Center.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant