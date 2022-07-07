Former Heat Forward P.J. Tucker Moves On To The Next Chapter

Tucker makes it official with the Philadelphia 76ers

Former Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker has been an intangible player at every one of his NBA stops.

The Philadelphia 76ers expect nothing different once Tucker arrives at training camp. The Sixers introduced Tucker as their new signee Wednesday. He is on a three-year, $33.2 million deal.

"We’re excited to add his leadership, toughness, defensive versatility and championship pedigree to our roster," Sixers team president Daryl Morey. "P.J. wants to deliver an NBA title to Philadelphia and his work ethic and mentality make him an impactful addition."

After leading the Heat past the Sixers in the second round of the postseason, he will now attempt to help Philadelphia compete for a championship. In his one season in Miami, Tucker helped the Heat make the conference finals. They fell one win shy of reaching the NBA Finals.

"This team is good enough to compete head-to-head with anybody in the league, and I'm going to come in here and do whatever I can to help get us to that next level," Tucker said. "Philly fans demand greatness and it will be up to us to get to where we need to be."

