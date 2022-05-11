Skip to main content

Philadelphia 76ers Turning Their Attention Toward Jimmy Butler For Game 6

Sixers say they need to do a better job containing Butler

The Philadelphia 76ers are now at the point of facing elimination in their best-of-7 series against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals. 

They know the answer to what it takes to prolong the series: stop Jimmy Butler. The Sixers have yet to find a way but need to figure it out before Thursday's Game 6 in Philadelphia. 

“We have to pressure," Sixers center Joel Embiid said. "We haven’t done a good job on him. We just have to make him more [pressured] for whatever’s he’s getting. We have to have that same mentality playing against them, and especially him.”

Butler, who the Heat acquired in a trade from the Sixers in 2019, is averaging 26.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists in the series and arguably having the best postseason of his career. 

“We have to get in his airspace," Sixers coach Doc River said. "Jimmy’s so comfortable right now. It’s really been three games in a row where he’s just doing everything he wants to do. There’s adjustments we can make, some we really don’t want to have to make, but we may have to.”

