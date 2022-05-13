Skip to main content

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Game 6 Victory Against The Sixers

The Heat advance to Eastern Conference finals after defeating the Sixers

The Miami Heat are headed to the Easter Conference finals for the second time in three years but it didn’t come easy. It was a hard-fought series with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here were some major takeaways from Game 6:

-Limit the points in the paint: Joel Embiid was held to 10 points in the paint and forced to take a lot of outside shots (2 for 8). It’s obvious that Embiid is a player who would rather stay posted up in the paint. But he was limited Thursday night.

- Make it hard on James Harden: Throughout this series, Harden averaged 18.2 points on 40 percent shooting. In Game 6, he only had 11 points and went scoreless in the second half.

-No more free shots: During this series, the Sixers averaged 22.6 free throw attempts. On Thursday, they had just seven. Harden, who infamously is known for his abilities to absorb contact and get to the line, had zero foul shot attempts.

-Hello, Jimmy Butler: During this series, Butler averaged 27.5 points. Last night, he showed that talent again. He had 32 points while hitting two 3-pointers against his former team. He also filled up the stat sheet, recording eight rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks.

The Miami Heat play either the Milwaukee Bucks or Boston Celtics in the next round. 

