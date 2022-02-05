Miami Heat Season-Opening Lineup Hoping To Gain Rhythm

The lineup will play just its 16th game together Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets

The Miami Heat opened the season with a 42-point victory against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

The starting lineup was Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and P.J. Brown. Since, that group has only began the game together 15 times because of injuries.

With the recent return of Kyle Lowry, the Heat finally have back what they believe is their best starting five. They will play together a second consecutive time Saturday at the Charlotte Hornets.

"This team has been able to respond to a lot of different challenges this year with guys in and out of the lineup," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "It's great to get the band back together, at least the starting group."

The Heat are 10-5 with the lineup but the concern is have they had enough time to adjust to each other. With 53 games already played this season, that means the starters have only been together only 30 percent of the time.

The good news is they still have 29 games remaining to figure it out.

"You've got to continue to be positive," Lowry said. "Other things were kind of more important that basketball. ... It's easy to play with these guys. We want to continue to figure each other out."

