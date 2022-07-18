Skip to main content

Miami Heat Target Kevin Durant Still in Trade Talks Despite Lowered Interest

The Brooklyn nets are still entertaining trade scenarios with teams across the league.

The Kevin Durant saga in Brooklyn has been the biggest story this NBA offseason.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski went on Get Up! Monday morning to explain the latest on the Nets’ future with Durant.

“As each day goes by, the Nets running it back does get likelier,” Wojnarowski said. “If Kevin Durant came to Brooklyn and said, ‘Hey, I’ve changed my mind. I want to be here; I’m committed to this,’ then of course they would want him to stay. But if Kevin Durant’s not doing that, you’re still trying to trade him. You want players who want to be there, you don’t want the environment to be filled with unhappy players. But they’ve got to get value for him, and significant trade value.”

Durant has been a target for the Miami Heat since he requested a trade from the Nets in late June. The Heat were among the preferred destinations for Durant, saying he wanted to play with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Kyle Lowry. 

However, given the amount the Nets have asked in exchange for Durant, it is unlikely a trade with Miami will happen.

That has been the case for other organizations, too, because many feel the asking price is too much. The Nets’ inability to reach a trade may end up lowering his value. 

ESPN's Tim Bontemps also weighed in on the subject.

“The message from other teams was, `We know that the Nets are in a position where they have a guy that doesn’t want to be on their team,’” Bontemps said. “Therefore, they don’t feel the need to put in every chip they’ve got because they don’t think the Nets have a lot of leverage.”'

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

