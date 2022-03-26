Miami Heat Not Concerned With Three-Game Losing Streak But Should They Be?

Losing skid has the Heat on the verge of losing top seed in the Eastern Conference

Before Friday, the Miami Heat had two three-game losing streaks this season.

After Friday's loss to the New York Knicks, this felt like the longest one. The Heat fell to the Knicks, continuing a disturbing trends of defeats.

“This is our first three-game losing streak? I don’t know, I’m asking," Adebayo said. "We shouldn’t have that at this point in the season, but I feel like every team goes through a losing streak. We have a game (Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets), so we’ll prepare for that.”

This was the Heat's third consecutive loss against a team playing without key players. First, it was the Philadelphia 76ers minus James Harden and Joel Embiid and then the Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond.

On Friday, it was the Knicks down forward Julius Randle.

“It’s not very concerning, just because we know we have to play better," Heat forward Jimmy Butler said. "We have to find a way to score some points and get some stops on the defensive end. We’re capable of it. We did it early on in the year. We just have to get back to that.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra refused to call it a trend, just saying it was part of the NBA season grind.

“It’s not again. This is totally different," Spoelstra said. "Each game is different. This was a game that was really decided by the second chance opportunities that they had."

