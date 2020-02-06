A Breakdown Of The Miami Heat's Moves At The Trade Deadline

The deadline has finally passed for the Miami Heat and the rest of the NBA.

The final day to make a trade ended with the Heat only making one move. They got rid of some excess baggage and put themselves in position to clear $28 million in cap space this offseason. That means they can offer sweeter deals to upcoming free agents Meyers Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr. and Goran Dragic. While it makes them more competitive this season, it also provides more flexibility as they prepare for the important 2021 free agency.

Here's a quick look at what the Heat gained and lost at the trade deadline:

What the Heat will miss about Dion Waiters

Like him or not, Waiters leaves Miami without ever showing his potential. We saw glimpses of it two seasons ago before he sustained the first ankle injury. Who knows what could have happened had Waiters remained healthy? He is that confident scorer teams covet. Now that he's gone, the Heat have to rely on less experienced players to serve as that boost off the bench in key situations in the postseason, a role that was supposed to belong to Waiters.

What the Heat will miss about Justise Winslow

The biggest thing here is what could have been. It just seems like the Heat gave up on Winslow too early. He was only in his fifth season and never had opportunity to flourish this year because of injuries. He started strong before being slowed by the concussion he sustained in November against Denver. Then the back issues began. Winslow was arguably the Heat's most versatile player and No. 2 perimeter defender behind Jimmy Butler. You have to wonder what would have happened had the coaching staff settled on utilizing him at one position earlier.

What the Heat will miss about James Johnson

For the past few seasons, Johnson dealt with lulls in playing time. The Heat like to preach about a "stay ready" mentality but no one exemplified it better than Johnson. It's rare to find a player like that, someone who is willing to be on call at any time. Most likely, there will be a point coach Erik Spoelstra has to dig deep in the rotation because of struggles or injuries. Can any of the acquisitions answer the bell readily as Johnson did these past two seasons? We'll see.

What the Heat gain with Andre Iguodala

He has played in 145 playoff games. The only Heat player with more experience is 17-year veteran Udonis Haslem. Even though Iguodala is 36, he may have enough left in the tank to help in the postseason. It's beneficial to have him as an option should youngsters Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro or Kendrick Nunn wilt under the playoff pressure.

What the Heat gain with Jae Crowder

Like Butler, Crowder fits the Heat mold. He's a hard worker and plays tough on the defensive end. At 6-foot-6, he guards multiple positions. He can serves as the defensive-stopper when Butler is on the bench. Crowder also provides another wing scoring option, something the Heat lacked when Winslow was sidelined.

What the Heat gain with Solomon Hill

He is likely the least important piece in the deal. Still, he is similar to Crowder because of his ability to defend. He will never scare opponents with his offense, but his energy and effort will fit right in with the Heat. He could perhaps fill the void left by Johnson.