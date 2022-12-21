Miami Heat Trying To Make Adjustments During Injury-Filled Season

The Heat have used 12 different starting lineups this season because of injuries

The Miami Heat were without three of their best players in Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls.

By now, the Heat have gotten accustomed to playing shorthanded. It seems to be the norm because of so many injuries this season.

"It's definitely tough but it's part of the NBA season," Heat guard Tyler Herro said. "Guys get banged up, guys get different things that keep them out of games. You've got make adjustments. You've got to be ready to perform when your name is called."

The Heat were minus Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin against the Bulls. The loss ended a season-high, four-game winning streak. The amount of injuries has caused the Heat to use 12 different starting lineups this season.

"Any time there's different guys in the lineup, it's always an adjustment," Herro said. "... Right now, we're just trying to do whatever we can to get wins."

