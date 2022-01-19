Skip to main content
Player(s)
Tyler Herro
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Ruled Out Tonight Against the Portland Trail Blazers

Herro is in the league's health and safety protocols

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers because of the league's health and safety protocols. 

Here's a look at the vitals for tonight's game: 

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -9.5

VITALS: The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 115- 109, win in Portland on 1/5 and with a win would sweep the series for seventh time in team history and the first time since the 2018-19 campaign. The Heat are 25-41 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 11-21 in home games and 14-20 in road games ... For the Heat, Tyler Herro (health and safety protocols), Markieff Morris (protocols), Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) and Victor Oladipo are out.

USATSI_17449673_168389536_lowres
5
Gallery
5 Images

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F P.J. Tucker

Read More

TRAIL BLAZERS

F Nassir Little

F Robert Covington

C Jusuf Nurkic

G C.J. McCollum

G Anfernee Simons

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler: He had some incredible off-ball plays defensively. Those are the plays you can’t really teach. If you try to scheme that, guys would look at you crazy. He’s just playing to his instincts, which is really important to have those type of plays.”

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Jimmy Butler ties LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE

Gabe Vincent growing as a defender CLICK HERE.

Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after being out nearly two months. CLICK HERE

USATSI_17512790_168389536_lowres
