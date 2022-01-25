Skip to main content
Player(s)
Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry
Team(s)
Miami Heat

Tyler Herro Returns After Being In Health and Safety Protocols

Kyle Lowry remains away from team because of personal reasons

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was back at practice Tuesday after missing the past three games because of the NBA's health and safety protocols. 

He is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena. While Herro returned, guard Kyle Lowry remained away from the team because of personal reasons. Lowry has missed the past four games. 

Herro is the Heat's second leading scorer at 20.7 points a game. He is the leading candidate for the league's Sixth Man of the Year award. The third-year guard out of Kentucky is also career-highs in rebounds (4.9) and assists (4.0).

The Heat have dealt with injuries most of the season, with key cogs Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and P.J Tucker all missing time. Despite the issues, they still hold the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. 

In Herro's absence, forward Duncan Robinson has picked up the slack. He had a team-high 25 points, five rebounds and three assists in Sunday's win against the Los Angeles Lakers at FTX Arena. He is averaging 21.2 points the past seven games. 

Tyler Herro Returns After Being In Health and Safety Protocols

