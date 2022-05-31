Keeping Victor Oladipo Should Be A Priority For The Miami Heat

Victor Oladipo is among the Miami Heat players who will become free agents this summer.

Although injuries have limited his availability, he has still shown he deserves a spot on the roster. He only played four games in his first year with the Heat, averaging 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal and shot 37 percent.

After returning from injury, he averaged 12 points, two rebounds and three assists on 47 percent shooting this season. Critics may frown upon those numbers but he was coming off the bench and only made one start.

"The biggest story about Vic is the commitment to get his body right, to get him mentally, emotionally ready and to be vulnerable just to be available," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. I've said this many times but there's not a lot of players that would do that, put themselves out there for the game if you're not guaranteed a specific role. His role is different than when who's been when he was at the top of his game."

He had a solid postseason, averaging 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 15 games.

Oladipo, 30, may not be the same All-Star player he was, but he definitely deserves a roster spot.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson