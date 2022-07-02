Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Ready To `Run It Back'

Oladipo reacts to re-signing with the Heat

There was a time Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo thought he would never return to the basketball court. 

There was also a time when most felt his time with the Heat was over. Oladipo has proved both to be wrong. 

He's back on the court and his tenure in Miami was extended at least one season when he signed a one-year, $11-million deal at the start of NBA free agency. 

Oladipo took to Instagram to express his thoughts about remaining with the Heat. 

“F*** Dat Run it Back!” Oladipo wrote after agreeing to terms. 

Oladipo later wrote, “I’M BACKKKKKK.”

Earlier this week, there were several reports of him joining another team once he became a free agent. Oladipo spent most of last season on the injured list while recovering from quadriceps surgery. He returned late and averaged 12.4 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in the regular season.

Oladipo then turned it up during the playoffs in absence of Kyle Lowry, who dealt with hamstring issues throughout the postseason. Oladipo averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The hope is Oladipo reverts to pre-injury form when he was a perennial All-Star. He expects to once again provide backcourt depth at both positions.

This is the healthies Oladipo has been since a rash of injuries derailed his once promising career. He recently posted a video of his offseason workouts on Instagram. The caption read, “this is your sign to lock in," a hint Oladipo is ready to contribute on a daily basis.

