Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Gives The Latest on Victor Oladipo

The Heat are still unsure when guard Victor Oladipo will return

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is nearing an return but the Heat are unsure of when he will back in the lineup. 

When coach Erik Spoelstra spoke with reporters at the morning shootaround ahead of Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, he said Oladipo is still working his way back. 

“There is no imminent date or announcement,” Spoelstra told reporters in Charlotte. “It’s really just part of the process of getting to some five-on-five, live competition.”

Oladipo, who is dealing with a quadriceps injury, was recently sent to practice with the Heat's G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. He isn't expected to play any games. Spoelstra said the Heat will not get ahead of schedule and allow Oladipo time to recover. 

He has only played 52 games since sustaining the original injury in 2019. 

“It made great sense to send him there and have a five-on-five practice,” Spoelstra said. “We did not practice [Wednesday]. This was planned, really, for the last 10 days or so, for Vic to build up to that.”

The Heat are tied with the Chicago Bulls for the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference entering. Thursday's game is the final before entering the NBA All-Star break. 

