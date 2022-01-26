What To Expect When Victor Oladipo Returns To The Miami Heat

Let’s not forget Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo was once a two-time NBA All-Star and first-team All-Defense selection.

You only have to go back to 2018 to find these accomplishments.

Oladipo’s return to the court could come soon as February, meaning the Heat fans have reason for excitement.

Oladipo has played just four games with the Heat since being acquired before last season's trade deadline. He averaged Oladipo 21.2 points with the Houston Rockets and 20.2 points in Indiana Pacers.

It has been nearly 10 months since Oladipo played because of a quadriceps tendon injury but excitement is brewing due to his possible return.

On Tuesday, Oladipo was seen being placed through rigorous workouts after practice. It hinted getting back into game shape is the main focus.

His teammates are equally as excited to see the nine-year veteran make his way back

“He’s starting to be in practice a lot more, we’re starting to hear his voice,” center Bam Adebayo said after Tuesday's practice. “He’s starting to get acclimated to the plays and running in transition, so when he’s able to suit up it’s going to be a big day for all of us.”

If the Heat get a remote version of the Oladipo, this adds a lift to an already impressive team.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

LeBron James has a growing respect for Butler. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat now in the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler passes LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4