Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Has An Everchanging Role

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo just waits to hear his number called each game.

Sometimes, he's a starter. Sometimes, he's a reserve. Sometimes, he doesn't play.

He just goes with the flow.

“Either way, I just go out there and play," Oladipo said. "Whatever they need from me, whatever they ask of me. I just go out there and do it to the best of my ability and do whatever I can to help the team win.”

Oladipo had 18 points and three rebounds in the Heat's Game 5 victory. He's managed to fill in each time the team needed him.

“It just shows the kind of depth and the kind of human beings we have on this ball club. We just are going out there every night, just trying to be a star in our role. We try to say that all the time. Spo says that all the time. Be a star in your role. I understand what my role is on this team and every now and then, I try to be a star along with everyone else. We just gotta keep getting better. We understand it’s a tough one coming up. We understand that it’s not going to be easy and we’re going to be ready for it.”

