Miami Heat Will See A More Confident Steph Curry Tuesday Night

Curry's teammates thinks the difference in him this season is confidence

LeBron James is often credited for his ability to get better with age. 

Like James, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, too, has improved with time. Curry enters Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat still playing at his best despite this being his 14th season. 

Curry is averaging 31 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists through seven games. 

“Steph is incredible,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said the Warriors defeated the Heat last Thursday. “He’s playing great to start this year off, which is expected, but as I’ve said before, he continues to improve, which is scary that that guy continues to get better. It’s pretty interesting and fun to watch.”

If Curry keeps pace, this will be the second-highest scoring season of his career. He averaged 32 points in 2020-21. Green said he is seeing a more confident Curry this season. 

“Steph used to have irrational confidence," Green said. "He doesn’t quite have irrational confidence anymore. He has an earned confidence that we all know and expect … The confidence level that he has, we actually, all of us, expect him to do exactly what that confidence level is leading him to. “And I think when you’ve reached that level and you’re kind of at the pinnacle of what you do, it takes a special person to want to continue to improve. He’s continuing to show that, like I said, mentally and physically, they both go hand in hand."

