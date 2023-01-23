Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Has Nothing But Love For Greek NBA Reporter Christos Tsaltas

Adebayo always perks up when the SDNA reporter ask postgame questions via Zoom

Most times, NBA players have stoic faces when answering questions from the media.

They view it as the most tedious part of their jobs and more painful than a root canal. And then there is Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo when he hears the voice of Greek reporter Christos Tsaltas.

During Sunday's postgame press conference via Zoom, Adebayo began smiling and nodding head when Tsalatas asked a question.

After answering, Adebayo offered more praise for Tsalatas, a regular on NBA Zoom calls since 2020.

"You got to end it after Christos talks," Adebayo said when the press conference ended. "Appreciate you, Christos."

Tsalatas, who is based in Greece works for the SDNA sports website. His strong accent makes him stand out among reporters, but Adebayo values his work ethic. Tsalatas often awakes early 5 a.m., to participate in the press conferences because of the time difference.

In 2021, Adebayo complimented him during an interview.

"First of all, my man, what time is it over there," Adebayo asked.

When Tsaltas responded "It's 6 o'clock."

Adebayo: "a.m.?"

Tsaltas: "Yes."

Adebayo: "Aw, you're dedicated. You're dedicated."

