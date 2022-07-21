Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler An NFL Receiver?

Old video shows Butler saying he could play pro football before Kevin Durant intervenes
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NFL and the NBA are two American sports leagues that have shared interest with each other recently. 

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James once considered joining the NFL during the 2011 NBA lockout and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has constantly been seen on social media practicing his basketball moves.

During an interview in 2016 while playing for U.S. Olympic team, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler claimed he could be a top wide receiver in the NFL.

"I really love the game of football, I think I'm really good at it. I can probably take Demaryius Thomas' spot, Antonio Brown's spot," Butler said. "I told them they're lucky I'm playing in the Olympics or I would be getting a franchise tag with one of their organizations ... I'm very serious and I think if you were to ask people that aren't haters, which everybody on this team is, it'd be me because I'm fast and I have great hands. I can really catch."

It sparked up debates and Olympic teammate Kevin Durant got involved. The same Durant who the Heat are trying to acquire this summer during NBA free agency.

"He's an idiot. Jimmy's an idiot," Durant said. "Where is Jimmy? Jimmy! Jimmy's an idiot. You recording this? Keep recording. You told him you could be a better receiver than Antonio Brown and Demaryius Thomas? You're an idiot." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Butler responded, "Wow. You don't got faith in me bruh?" 

"No faith in you. Zero. You can't even score on me bro,” Durant replied.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Udonis Haslem details free agency meeting with the Heat. CLICK HERE.

How well would Kyrie Irving fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

LeBron James says Boston Celtics fans are racist. CLICK HERE.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18374563_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo On Trade Speculation: `It Is What It Is'

By Shandel Richardson1 hour ago
USATSI_18725171_168389536_lowres
News

Golden State's Steph Curry Throws Shade at Miami Heat Fans During ESPYs

By Cory Nelson2 hours ago
USATSI_18391603_168389536_lowres
News

Bill Simmons Suggests Miami Heat Would Trade Jimmy Butler For Anthony Davis

By Cory Nelson21 hours ago
USATSI_18372781_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Max Strus Has No Time For Complacency After Breakout Year

By Shandel RichardsonJul 20, 2022 1:21 PM EDT
USATSI_7758549_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James Explains How Time With Miami Heat Changed His Mindset

By Cory NelsonJul 20, 2022 12:18 PM EDT
USATSI_18374252_168389536_lowres
News

Max Strus Says Miami Heat Are Confident In Current Roster

By Shandel RichardsonJul 20, 2022 11:47 AM EDT
USATSI_18374247_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Max Strus Says He Is Paying Attention To Kevin Durant Situation From Afar

By Shandel RichardsonJul 19, 2022 7:00 PM EDT
USATSI_13576730_168389536_lowres
News

ESPN's Jalen Rose On The Possibility Of Kevin Durant Joining the Heat: `The League Is In Trouble'

By Shandel RichardsonJul 19, 2022 5:12 PM EDT