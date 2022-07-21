Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler An NFL Receiver?

The NFL and the NBA are two American sports leagues that have shared interest with each other recently.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James once considered joining the NFL during the 2011 NBA lockout and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has constantly been seen on social media practicing his basketball moves.

During an interview in 2016 while playing for U.S. Olympic team, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler claimed he could be a top wide receiver in the NFL.

"I really love the game of football, I think I'm really good at it. I can probably take Demaryius Thomas' spot, Antonio Brown's spot," Butler said. "I told them they're lucky I'm playing in the Olympics or I would be getting a franchise tag with one of their organizations ... I'm very serious and I think if you were to ask people that aren't haters, which everybody on this team is, it'd be me because I'm fast and I have great hands. I can really catch."

It sparked up debates and Olympic teammate Kevin Durant got involved. The same Durant who the Heat are trying to acquire this summer during NBA free agency.

"He's an idiot. Jimmy's an idiot," Durant said. "Where is Jimmy? Jimmy! Jimmy's an idiot. You recording this? Keep recording. You told him you could be a better receiver than Antonio Brown and Demaryius Thomas? You're an idiot."

Butler responded, "Wow. You don't got faith in me bruh?"

"No faith in you. Zero. You can't even score on me bro,” Durant replied.

