Skip to main content
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Debuts New Look At Media Day

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Debuts New Look At Media Day

Butler said he is unsure if he will keep hairdo during the season

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler arrived for Monday's team media day with a new look. 

Butler debuted his new longer dreads at FTX Arena. He said he is unsure if he will keep the long hair during the season. The Heat open training camp Tuesday in the Bahamas. 

"It's still up for debate if I'm going to keep my hair like this," Butler said.

 Last season Butler almost led the Heat to their NBA Finals appearance in three seasons. They lost in Game 7 to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. Butler missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds that would have won the game. 

For now, though, the talk is on his hair. Butler has been known for his crazy hairstyles throughout his career. 

"I really don't know," Butler said. "I haven't even thought about it. I'm just messing with stuff." 

Check back later for Heat media day updates. 

 MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Heat complete roster with Dru Smith signing. CLICK HERE

Two Heat players crack ESPN's 100. CLICK HERE

Heat to hold training camp in the Bahamas. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18288752_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Still Have A Shot At Jae Crowder

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18149732_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Speaks On Anthony Edwards' Anti-Gay Comments

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_7950186_168389536_lowres
News

How Shaquille O'Neal Once Paid For 15 Friends To Get Their Master's Degree

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_7888974_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Joins Detroit Pistons Coaching Staff

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_17925854_168389536_lowres
News

A Look At Tyler Herro's Top Five Games On Two-Year Anniversary Of His Best Performance

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18149911_168389536_lowres
News

Watch Former Miami Heat Player Ray Allen Shut Down Prankster

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18372285_168389536_lowres
News

A Redemption Year Is A Must For Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18042519_168389536_lowres
News

Oddsmakers Say Carmelo Anthony A Good Bet To Land With Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson