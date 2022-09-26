Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Debuts New Look At Media Day
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler arrived for Monday's team media day with a new look.
Butler debuted his new longer dreads at FTX Arena. He said he is unsure if he will keep the long hair during the season. The Heat open training camp Tuesday in the Bahamas.
"It's still up for debate if I'm going to keep my hair like this," Butler said.
Last season Butler almost led the Heat to their NBA Finals appearance in three seasons. They lost in Game 7 to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. Butler missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds that would have won the game.
For now, though, the talk is on his hair. Butler has been known for his crazy hairstyles throughout his career.
"I really don't know," Butler said. "I haven't even thought about it. I'm just messing with stuff."
Check back later for Heat media day updates.
