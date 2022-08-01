Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Getting Buckets On The Playground?

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has posted several videos about his offseason workouts.

They've included him improving his outside shooting and mid-range games. A video recently surfaced on social media of him putting in work on the playground.

Here's a look at the latest on Butler's new hairdo:

"Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has always displayed his personality during his playing career.

On Wednesday night, Butler show off his new look in a social-media post that caused quite the stir on the Internet. He displayed the long deadlocks while conducting an offseason workout.

The new look was met with cheers and jeers. Some liked it while others weren't as kind. But has played with braided hair for most of his career.

Butler is entering his fourth season in Miami since being acquired the summer of 2019. He led the Heat to the Finals his first season during the NBA "bubble" in Orlando. After being eliminated by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks the following year, Butler helped the Heat earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season.

The Heat breezed by the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers before falling to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the conference finals.

Butler is once again back for the Heat's attempt at the fourth title in franchise history. While the offseason free agency has been quiet, the Heat are still in talks with acquiring Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell.

