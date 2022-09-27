Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Issues Dominos Challenge To Anyone In The Bahamas During Training Camp

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is using training camp in the Bahamas to prepare for this season.

He's also using it to trash talk the locals. When asked about his plans while away from the basketball court, Butler did not hold back.

"Dominos," Butler said. "I came over here to whoop ass and I'm not playing. All my Bohemian people, I'm here to whoop ass. I will be on the streets tonight playing Dominos. Y'all look for me because I'm here."

The Heat opened camp Tuesday.

ADEBAYO PUT TRUST IN SPOELSTRA

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has heard all the possibilities.

Some are saying he should is fine at center while others think he is more suited for power forward. Adebayo is indifferent on the subject and said he will it up to coach Erik Spoelstra.

Many say the Heat will struggle at power forward after the departure of P.J. Tucker, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason. The Heat held their first day of training camp Tuesday in the Bahamas.

""I still have the leeway to be myself and be who I am," said Adebayo after being asked about playing different positions. "I feel like all guys who substitute for P.J. are qualified for it. We make things work around here, even if people think it doesn't. We somehow make it work. I'll leave that up to Spo. He's done a great job of putting guys in position to win."

Last year the Heat were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Adebayo said the team has put their trust in Spoelstra to make the right decisions.

"I feel like the five out there is going to make it work," Adebayo said. "We're going to figure it out. It's coach's job to help us adjust."

