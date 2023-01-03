Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Still Not At 100 Percent

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has dealt with knee soreness all season, so the plan is to rest him more just in case they make the playoffs.

Butler recently spoke of his health before the Heat's victory against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“The more rest that I have and able to get that recovery that I need is always going to be better," Butler said. "So, hell, whenever I’m not playing, I’m doing something to try to get it right.”

When Butler isn't playing, the Heat list him as out for "right knee management." He missed seven straight games in November and has been sidelined 14 games.

“We just got to maintain this thing and take care of it,” Butler said. “I mean, it’s part of the game, but I want to be right, I want to be a hundred, so I can go out there and do what I’m supposed to do.”

He added, “Because I can go out there and compete. I can’t say that I’m fully healthy. But there are a lot of people that are not. So, I think that’s good on a lot of levels."

