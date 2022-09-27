Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Accepts The Pat Riley Conditioning Challenge

After last season, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley addressed the media and called out several things about their struggles.

Among them was guard Kyle Lowry's conditioning. On Monday, Lowry said he doesn't need outside motivation to get into better shape.

“I didn’t even hear the comments,” Lowry said. “Someone else told me about them.”

Lowry posted several videos of his training on social media during the offseason. He said he feels he is in better shape this season.

“It’s whatever,” Lowry said. “Honestly, he has his opinion. Right? Everyone has their opinion and it doesn’t do anything for me. All I do is motivate myself, I always motivate myself.”

The Heat open training camp Tuesday in the Bahamas. This is the second year with Lowry in charge of the offense.

“I spent my summer doing everything I usually do every single summer," Lowry said. "I don’t change what I do. I go out there and create my own environment and come back and do my jobs at the highest level.”

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat.