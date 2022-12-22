Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Rocks Lionel Messi Jersey

Lowry wore a Messi jersey while being sidelined for Tuesday's game against Chicago Bulls

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry did not play Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls but found a way to pay homage to soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

Last week Messi helped lead Argentina to a World Cup victory against France. Messi is considered among the best players in the sport.

Lowry wore a Messi jersey while he was sidelined for the game against the Bulls. Fans quickly noticed it.

Lowry is among the NBA fans who enjoy soccer. Lowry is a teammate of Jimmy Butler, who is a huge soccer fan. During the World Cup, Butler was rooting for Brazil before they were knocked out.

It is unknow if Lowry will play Friday night against the Indiana Pacers in Miami. Last year the Heat made the Eastern Conference finals and were one shot from making the championship round but are struggling this year. They are just 16-16 and among the teams fighting for a playoff berth.

