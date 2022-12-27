Miami Heat's Max Strus Break Free Of December Shooting Slump

Strus had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, in Monday's victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Before Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat guard Max Strus had only shot higher than 50 percent once in the last 11 games.

Strus broke free of the slump against the Timberwolves, scoring 19 points on 7 of 12 shooting. He made five 3-pointers.

"That he's stayed with it," Spoelstra said. "He continued to play his game. He continued to shoot his shots. He continued to be aggressive. That's what you want to see from guys."

Strus' play was needed because the Heat were playing without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The hope is Strus regains the form that made him a starter most of last season.

"I always remember Ray Allen told me that every year he would go through a five-, six-week stretch he just couldn't see the ball in," Spoelstra said. "That's a guy who was so obsessed about putting in the time. He always did what he needed to do with his routine. Sometimes, the ball just won't go in for shooters."

