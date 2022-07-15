Miami Heat's Roster To 18 After Signing Jamal Cain

The Miami Heat are now two players from filling out the 20-man roster ahead of training camp.

On Friday, they announced the signing of forward Jamal Cain. He is the 18th player under contract. The Heat can have many as 20. With veteran Udonis Haslem likely filling one of the remaining spots, the Heat still have room for one more player. They recently signed guard Jamaree Bouyea.

Here's the official release from the team on Cain:

"Cain has appeared in three Summer League games with the HEAT between the California Classic and the Las Vegas NBA2K23 Summer League averaging 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.33 steals and 1.0 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 70 percent from the foul line. He previously played four seasons at Marquette before transferring to Oakland University. As a graduate transfer at Oakland, Cain started in all 30 games in which he appeared and averaged 19.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.83 steals and 34.9 minutes while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 84.1 percent from the line. He was named the Horizon League Co-Player of the Year and was selected to the Horizon All-League and NABC All-District 12 first teams. He earned Conference Player of the Week on four different occasions and was the only Horizon League player to average a double-double. Additionally, Cain led the team in points, rebounds and field goals made while finishing second in blocks, steals and free throws made."

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Heat reportedly have interest in Cam Reddish. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro wants to be a starter but willing to be patient. CLICK HERE

Markieff Morris fielding offers from title contenders. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com