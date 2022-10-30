Skip to main content

Miami Heat’s Twitter Goes Off After Loss to the Sacramento Kings

Heat fans had strong reactions after handing the Kings their first win of the season.

The Sacramento Kings came in Saturday night as the only winless team in the NBA besides the Los Angeles Lakers. 

That ended once they walked out with a 119-113 win against the Miami Heat. This latest loss sent Heat fans into a frenzy on social media.

Once again, the lack of size hurt the Heat defensively. They are 26th in the league in rebounds and last in blocks. Their inability to rebound gave Sacramento second-chance opportunities in scoring.

“Don’t want to be negative but I think this team went as far as it could go,” one user said. “This team needs size; someone who can get respect on defense. I don’t care about our power forward who thinks he is a center, let him guard the perimeter if he wants to, just get some size in the paint.”

Normally, individual players are called out by the fans after these types of losses. Now, head coach Erik Spoelstra is starting to be targeted by Heat fans.

Spoelstra has been getting questioned on some of his fourth quarter decisions, as well as his switching schemes on defense.

“Spo's soft switching defense is getting killed this season as I expected,” another fan said. “They are way too small to do that.”

The Heat return home to face the Golden State Warriors Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

