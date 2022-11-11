Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Ruled Out Tonight Against Charlotte Hornets

Herro will miss his second straight game because of injury

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena. 

It marks the second straight game Herro will miss because of an ankle injury. Max Strus is set to replace him in the starting lineup. 

Here's the preview information for the game:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -10

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the first of four matchups this regular season and the first of two consecutive as the teams face off again on Saturday. Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has won five straight against Charlotte. Additionally, Miami scored 144 points against the Hornets in their last matchup, marking as the second-most points in team history. The Heat are 71-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 41-18 in home games and 30-28 in road games.For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Tyler Herro are out and Caleb Martin (quad) are questionable. For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (shoulder) and Cody Martin (quard) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

HORNETS

F Kelly Oubre

F P.J. Washington

C Mason Plumlee

G Dennis Smith Jr

G Terry Rozier

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Kyle Lowry on the state of the team: “We’re 11 games into an 82-game season,” point guard Kyle Lowry said. “So we just got to kind of chip away at it and take it game by game, one by one, and get to .500 first. And then you just kind of build from there. But we can’t even think about .500. We just got to think about getting the next game.”

