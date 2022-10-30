Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Fires Back At Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett

Haslem goes viral with post defending the Heat after Pierce and Garnett criticism

It didn't take too long for Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem to respond to the latest criticisms from former rivals Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, who recently said the Heat's championship window had passed.

Haslem shut them both down with his latest Instagram post.

“No matter what you say, it won’t change that ass whooping y’all took back in the day!!!," Haslem wrote, referring to the Heat beating the Garnett and Pierce's Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets in the postseason during the Big Three era. "I know a lot about windows closing cause we slammed y’all shit and locked y’all suckas out forever ever!!! #L7 #sixgamesinyallalreadyhating"

The feud was sparked again while Garnett and Pierce were speaking on their podcast, Ticket & The Truth. They said the Heat need more consistent play from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo or else they won't another deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

“I think with them, they gotta do it collectively, and I just ain’t seeing it right now,” Pierce said. “Like Bam, we thought he was gonna turn into a perennial All-Star, and he’s kind of been up and down. The only consistency they probably got is Tyler Herro.”

Garnett said the Heat need to take more of the load off Jimmy Butler, especially in the postseason. Last year Butler averaged 27.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists before they were eliminated by Boston Celtics in the conference finals.

"They used to be known as a defensive team that can score the ball," Garnett said. "Now, they done turned into a 3-point shooting team with a bunch of ball movement. I’m still trying to figure out who they are. They don’t really have no identity. Like you said, Jimmy Butler, like you say that to say, ‘So what? I’m supposed to wait 82 games to see if Jimmy Butler gonna give me something like some 36s, some 40s, some 45s?’ He doesn’t even look like he has that type of energy to do some s— like that.”'

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

NBA greats say the Heat need more from Herro, Adebayo. CLICK HERE

Contract extension puts bullseye on Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

Did Heat miss out on not pursuing Donovan Mitchell harder? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com