Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Making His Mark On Defensive End

While Oladipo is scoring more, the Heat know defense is his staple

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has scored in double-figures the past two games.

While the Heat are content with his improved scoring, Oladipo has maintained his commitment to defense. In the last two games, he's also averaged two steals and played a role in the Heat's strong defense.

Oladipo said that's when the team is at its best.

"We're playing with an edge," Oladipo said of the Heat's two-game winning streak. "We just got to build on it. I feel like that our defense is really our anchor. Obviously, it starts with Bam (Adebayo), Kyle (Lowry), Jimmy (Butler), Tyler (Herro). All of us, we've got to play both ends at a high level, especially defensively. I believe when we do that, we're really effective."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Oladipo has helped improve the defense since return.

"He just has electrifying quickness laterally," Spoelstra said. "You see he's starting to get his confidence, his health, his movement, his burst back."

