NBA Punishes Philadelphia 76ers For Premature Contact With P.J. Tucker During Free Agency

The Sixers contacted former Miami Heat player P.J. Tucker before free agency began

On Monday, the NBA released a statement saying it has rescinded two draft picks from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Miami Heat played a role because the league determined the Sixers had tampering contact with former Heat player P.J. Tucker. The Sixers contacted him before agency opened. 

Tucker only spent one season in Miami before deciding to join the Sixers last summer. After Tucker left, the Heat have dealt with a void at power forward. This season, they started with Caleb Martin at the four and have struggled at times against bigger teams.  

Here's the official release from the NBA: 

"The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 Drafts. The rescindment of two Draft picks reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.

The team fully cooperated with the investigation."

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

