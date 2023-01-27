No Panic From Boston Celtics After Three-Game Losing Streak

Celtics lose to Orlando Magic, Miami Heat and New York Knicks in same week

The Boston Celtics had excuses because they were without key players against the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat earlier this week.

The lineup returned to full strength for Thursday's game against the New York Knicks but the result was the same. The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics lost for the third straight time season, falling 114-110 in overtime.

Is there trouble in Boston? They say no.

"We've lost three in a row," forward Jayson Tatum said. "We've got to get back on track and get a win. It's a balance. All things considered, we've still got the best record. We've still had an amazing year. Those times when we won nine straight, you don't get too excited. When you lose three in a row, you don't get too down on yourself."

The Celtics are widely considered the favorite to win the championship in June. Last year they were close, losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games. Before that, they defeated the Heat 4-3 in conference finals.

With LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Celtics feel they are more than capable of bouncing back before the All-Star break.

"Just mentality, having a tough mind," forward Jaylen Brown said. "[Coach Joe Mazulla] talks about it all the time, having mental toughness. After losing two games, tonight would be a great game to kind of show that and we dropped the ball."

