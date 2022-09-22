Oddsmakers Say Carmelo Anthony A Good Bet To Land With Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have already had 2003 NBA draft class members LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the roster.

Could another class member be on the way?

Forward Carmelo Anthony remains a notable name on the free agent list. With training camp less than a week away, Anthony's name has been mentioned with the Heat. According to the website sportsbetting.ag, the Heat are the second-most likely team to land Anthony.

The odds of the Heat signing Anthony are 3-1, with the Phoenix Suns listed as No. 1 at 2-1.

Despite being 38, Anthony averaged 13.3 points and shot 37 percent from the 3-point line last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. His best days are far behind him, but he could provide depth at power forward. Miami is lacking at the position after P.J. Tucker signed with the Philadelphia 76ers during the offseason.

The Heat enter camp with Caleb Martin as the starting power forward but not much behind him after failing to secure anyone in free agency. A 10-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer, Anthony could at least provide some depth.

Here are the complete odds:

Phoenix Suns 2-1

Miami Heat 3-1

Milwaukee Bucks 4-1

Denver Nuggets 4-1

New York Knicks 5-1

Brooklyn Nets 6-1

Golden State Warriors 7-1

Dallas Mavericks 8-1

