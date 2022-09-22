Skip to main content

Oddsmakers Say Carmelo Anthony A Good Bet To Land With Miami Heat

The Heat have the second-best odds of signing 10-time All-Star according to gambling website

The Miami Heat have already had 2003 NBA draft class members LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the roster. 

Could another class member be on the way? 

Forward Carmelo Anthony remains a notable name on the free agent list. With training camp less than a week away, Anthony's name has been mentioned with the Heat. According to the website sportsbetting.ag, the Heat are the second-most likely team to land Anthony. 

The odds of the Heat signing Anthony are 3-1, with the Phoenix Suns listed as No. 1 at 2-1. 

Despite being 38, Anthony averaged 13.3 points and shot 37 percent from the 3-point line last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. His best days are far behind him, but he could provide depth at power forward. Miami is lacking at the position after P.J. Tucker signed with the Philadelphia 76ers during the offseason. 

The Heat enter camp with Caleb Martin as the starting power forward but not much behind him after failing to secure anyone in free agency. A 10-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer, Anthony could at least provide some depth. 

Here are the complete odds: 

Phoenix Suns 2-1

Miami Heat 3-1

Milwaukee Bucks 4-1

Denver Nuggets 4-1

New York Knicks 5-1

Brooklyn Nets 6-1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Golden State Warriors 7-1

Dallas Mavericks 8-1

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat complete roster with Dru Smith signing. CLICK HERE

Two Heat players crack ESPN's 100. CLICK HERE

Heat to hold training camp in the Bahamas. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_2122889_168389536_lowres
News

Opinion: Rony Seikaly Is The Most Overlooked Player In Miami Heat History

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18532809_168389536_lowres
News

The Boston Celtics Coaching Situation With Ime Udoka Could Impact The Miami Heat, Rest Of Eastern Conference

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19030941_168389536_lowres
News

Is There a New Big Three in Miami That Rivals LeBron James, Chris Bosh And Dwyane Wade?

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18373359_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler's Omission From ESPN's Top 10 Rankings Created Online Buzz

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18731713_168389536_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns And Mercury Owner Robert Sarver Says He Plans To Sell Both Teams After Backlash From Players

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_7841607_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Makes His Case For LeBron James As The NBA G.O.A.T

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18373359_168389536_lowres
News

Is The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler A Top 10 NBA Player?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17768298_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Social Media Posts Show Miami Heat's Omer Yurtseven Has Put In Work During Offseason

By Cory Nelson