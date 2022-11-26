Ohio State Superfan LeBron James Taken Aback By Buckeyes' Blowout Loss To Michigan

LeBron James was among the Ohio State fans who were upset after the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines 45-23 to clinch the Big Ten East.

After the game, James tweeted, “Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!” An Ohio native, he has long been a fan of the Buckeyes.

Even though they lost, one player who stood out was Buckeyes’ wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. He finished the game with seven receptions, 120 receiving yards and one touchdown.

James was highly impressed with them, tweeting “The ABSOLUTE BEST WR in the country!! #18 Jr.”

Somebody also tweeted saying “Marvin Harrison Jr…shouldn’t have to go back to college after this year lol.” To this James replied, “It’s insane that he has to Cam! Lol”.

Due to his hectic season schedule, he wasn’t able to attend the game, tweeting earlier “Can’t believe I’m not available to be at this game today!! This is insane.”

James, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, spent four seasons with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. During that time, he led them to two NBA titles in four straight Finals appearances.

