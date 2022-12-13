Pat Riley Details How LeBron James Wanted Erik Spoelstra Fired in 2010

James requested a coaching change after just 17 games his first year with Miami Heat

In 2010, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was tasked with leading a team that featured LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

At the time, the Heat had three of the top 10 players in the league. But they started 9-8 and Heat team president Pat Riley said James had plans of firing Spoelstra.

Riley made the revelations in the book, The Soul of Basketball.

"They just said, 'We're not feeling it,' or something like that," Riley told Thomsen. "We talked about the typical things that we have to do, have patience and all of that stuff. And I remember LeBron looking at me, and he said, 'Don't you ever get the itch?' I said, 'The itch for what?' He said, 'The itch to coach again?' I said, 'No, I don't have the itch.' He didn't ask any more questions, and I didn't offer any more answers. But I know what it meant, and I always go back and wonder about what he was thinking at that time. He walked out scratching his leg like it was itching."

The Heat eventually regrouped enough to make the NBA Finals but they lost to the Dallas Mavericks.

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



