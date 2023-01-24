Paul Pierce Says He Has The `Utmost Respect' For LeBron James

Former NBA player Paul Pierce was once considered LeBron James' biggest nemesis.

It was an event every time they faced off, especially in the playoffs for the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. Now that Pierce is retired, he can finally offer props to his old rival.

While speaking on a recent episode of "What’s Burnin" with Matt Barnes and Rachel Nichols, Pierce said he has the utmost respect for James.

"He's been one of the greatest for the longest ever," Pierce said. "We've never seen nothing like this. I can remember waking up at 38 thinking if I want to go practice and he's out here dropping 40, 38."

Pierce also said it's going to be difficult keeping James from atop the list of greatest players of all-time. The argument is mostly between James and Michael Jordan but Pierce said things could change once James becomes the league's career scoring leader next month.

"Young players who look up to him, you need to watch what he does, his preparation, what he's done to get to this point," Pierce said. "Not only is he great, he's done it for so long. He takes care of himself. He's been disciplined. There's no more adjectives you can put on LeBron on what he's able to do over his career. We're going to be arguing the G.O.A.T debate for a lot of years."

