Shaquille O'Neal Blames LeBron James For `Superteam' Concept

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal had an issue to take up with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently on his podcast.

O’Neal, who played with James in 2009-2010 for the Cleveland Cavaliers, stated on ‘The Big Podcast’ that he believes James is the creator of the term “superteam”.

"That’s the loophole that’s accepted that but you know, and I say, LeBron started making the super team and all that," O'Neal said.

James played seven seasons with the Cavaliers but failed to win a championship. He teamed with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat in 2010, creating a team with three of the NBA's top 10 players.

They made the NBA Finals all four seasons together, winning titles in 2012 and 2013. It started a trend of All-Stars teaming together.

After losing to the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in 2016, Oklahoma City's Kevin Durant joined them the following season and won a pair of championships. Durant later teamed with James Harden and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn and has since requested a trade to a contender.

The Heat and Phoenix Suns, the No. 1 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conference last year, were among his favorite destinations. So it appears the superteam concept is here to say.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson