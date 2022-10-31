Skip to main content

Should Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Come Off The Bench?

Former NBA star Paul Pierce suggests Lowry should be a reserve

At 36, Kyle Lowry is no longer the point guard he was when he was a perennial All-Star. 

He hasn't been as dominant as in year's past because of age. While Lowry was a solid addition last year, there are some who think he would be better suited to come off the bench. 

 Former NBA star Paul Pierce said it may be time for the Heat to utilize Lowry as a reserve and start the younger Gabe Vincent. Pierce and Kevin Garnett had the discussion on their podcast, "Ticket & The Truth." 

“Man, he’s up there in age,” Pierce said about Lowry. “He’s got a lot of miles. I think his best role on a championship team is a vet guard coming off the bench, truthfully. I think at your guard positions you need youth in those positions. So now when you’re looking at guys like Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, you need more youth. I think he’d be best suited as coming off the bench, being that veteran guard and somebody you can use at the end of games, too.”

Pierce may have a point. Last year Vincent filled in while Lowry was dealing with a hamstring injury during the playoffs. Vincent averaged eight points and three assists in the eight games. Lowry averaged seven points and four assists in 10 games.

