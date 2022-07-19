Skip to main content
Skip Bayless Sees Pat Riley Sealing The Deal For Kevin Durant To Miami Heat

Skip Bayless Sees Pat Riley Sealing The Deal For Kevin Durant To Miami Heat

Fox Sports 1 personality feels Riley is the difference-maker in courting Durant

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley has long been the X-factor in luring star players to the organization. 

In the past 17 years, he's brought Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James and Chris Bosh to Miami. It is why Fox Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless feels Riley could help the Heat land Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant this summer. 

"There's one man who I hold in the highest regard just the way I do Jerry West, who also has deep Laker connections," Riley said on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. "That man is now running the Miami Heat and that man is Pat Riley."

Last month Durant requested a trade, but no team has delivered an ideal trade package. Even the Heat's original offer was rejected. Bayless said Riley will find a way to make it happen. 

"If anybody can figure something out like this in ways that to the naked eye you can't see it," Bayless said. "Trust me but, and by all accounts, he is feverishly working behind the scenes to try to figure something out (for Durant). I believe Pat thinks of Kevin what Jerry thinks of Kevin. In so doing, Pat says, 'I wanna win at least one more title here before I'm finished, and the one guy who can do that for me the fastest is that guy. If in fact he's available, I have to figure out how to go get him at any cost."

