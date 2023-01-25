Website Uses Burger King Ad To Take Savage Jab At Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry
By now, Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry has heard all the criticisms from fans about his weight.
But just when you thought you've heard everything, something else surfaces. The website Basement Sports released a parody video of Lowry regarding his future with the team, mainly the trade deadline.
The site used Lowry in a remake of the latest "Whopper Whopper" Burger King commercial that is all over the airwaves. Here's a look at it below followed by the original:
The updated tune pokes fun at Lowry's weight, conditioning and his struggles this season. Heat fan have criticized him throughout the year, calling for Gabe Vincent to start or the team to move Lowry at the trade deadline.
This comes just days after Lowry had a revival Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans with 17 points, including nine straight late in the fourth quarter to lead the Heat to victory.
MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES
Takeaways from the Heat's win against Celtics. CLICK HERE
How Heat Twitter reacted to Heat's win against Celtics. CLICK HERE
Miami Heat Twitter account trolls Cowboys, Mavericks. CLICK HERE
For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE
If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6
Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com