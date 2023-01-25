Website Uses Burger King Ad To Take Savage Jab At Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry

The website Basement Sports puts Lowry in popular fast-food commercial to give their take on the trade deadline

By now, Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry has heard all the criticisms from fans about his weight.

But just when you thought you've heard everything, something else surfaces. The website Basement Sports released a parody video of Lowry regarding his future with the team, mainly the trade deadline.

The site used Lowry in a remake of the latest "Whopper Whopper" Burger King commercial that is all over the airwaves. Here's a look at it below followed by the original:

The updated tune pokes fun at Lowry's weight, conditioning and his struggles this season. Heat fan have criticized him throughout the year, calling for Gabe Vincent to start or the team to move Lowry at the trade deadline.

This comes just days after Lowry had a revival Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans with 17 points, including nine straight late in the fourth quarter to lead the Heat to victory.

