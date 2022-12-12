Teammate Says LeBron James Plans On Playing Until He's 45

Dennis Schroder thinks LeBron will play another five to seven years

With LeBron James in his 20th season, a lot of sports pundits wonder whether he plans on retiring anytime soon.

His Los Angeles Lakers teammate Dennis Schroder revealed in a recent interview James plans on playing for five to seven more years and retiring at age 45.

"I asked him how much longer he wants to play and he said he wants to play for five to seven years more years," Schroder said. "He's turning 38 now, he says 45."

James was drafted as the No. 1 pick in 2003 at the age of 18. He spent his first seven years with the Cleveland Cavaliers before joining the Miami Heat in 2010. After winning back-to-back championships in Miami, he returned to the Cavaliers and then joined the Lakers.

Ever since stepping onto the court, James has played at a high-level. He has played 1,385 games logged and 52,821 minutes.

With those numbers, many have started to question if James can continue to play at this level. Since joining the Lakers, he has averaged 35 minutes (three less than his career average). He has also been dealt with multiple injuries.

It’s clear James isn’t the same player fans are used to seeing but he has always taken care of his body. It would come as no surprise if James plays until he is 45.

