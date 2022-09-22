Skip to main content

The Boston Celtics Coaching Situation With Ime Udoka Could Impact The Miami Heat, Rest Of Eastern Conference

The Celtics coach could face a lengthy suspension after accusation of having an inappropriate relationship with staff member

Last year's Eastern Conference champions will enter training camp with uncertainty and could face adversity all season. 

On late Wednesday night, news broke of Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka potentially facing a lengthy suspension after accusations of having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. It is unknown how many games Udoka will be suspended but ESPN reported he could miss the entire season

The Celtics, who lost assistant Will Hardy to the Utah Jazz, would need to find an interim coach from their staff. The rockiness could prevent them from a repeat of last season when they defeated the Miami Heat in seven games in the conference finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. 

After the Celtics had a productive offseason by signing guard Malcolm Brogdon, they were once again expected to contend in the East. With a new coach and all the distractions, it could make for a tougher season in Boston and prove beneficial for the Heat and the rest of the contenders in the East. 

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat complete roster with Dru Smith signing. CLICK HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Two Heat players crack ESPN's 100. CLICK HERE

Heat to hold training camp in the Bahamas. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

USATSI_19030941_168389536_lowres
News

Is There a New Big Three in Miami That Rivals LeBron James, Chris Bosh And Dwyane Wade?

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18373359_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler's Omission From ESPN's Top 10 Rankings Created Online Buzz

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18731713_168389536_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns And Mercury Owner Robert Sarver Says He Plans To Sell Both Teams After Backlash From Players

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_7841607_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Makes His Case For LeBron James As The NBA G.O.A.T

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18373359_168389536_lowres
News

Is The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler A Top 10 NBA Player?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17768298_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Social Media Posts Show Miami Heat's Omer Yurtseven Has Put In Work During Offseason

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18255504_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Named A Top 25 NBA Player By ESPN

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18569151_168389536_lowres
News

Andre Iguodala Could Take A Udonis Haslem Role This Season In Golden State

By Shandel Richardson