The Boston Celtics Coaching Situation With Ime Udoka Could Impact The Miami Heat, Rest Of Eastern Conference
Last year's Eastern Conference champions will enter training camp with uncertainty and could face adversity all season.
On late Wednesday night, news broke of Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka potentially facing a lengthy suspension after accusations of having an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. It is unknown how many games Udoka will be suspended but ESPN reported he could miss the entire season.
The Celtics, who lost assistant Will Hardy to the Utah Jazz, would need to find an interim coach from their staff. The rockiness could prevent them from a repeat of last season when they defeated the Miami Heat in seven games in the conference finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
After the Celtics had a productive offseason by signing guard Malcolm Brogdon, they were once again expected to contend in the East. With a new coach and all the distractions, it could make for a tougher season in Boston and prove beneficial for the Heat and the rest of the contenders in the East.
